Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has appointed Edward Hartman as group chief strategy officer.

Hartman will lead the group strategy function, working to enhance and execute the group’s strategy and vision, identify new opportunities and strengthen its operations.

Hartman previously served as executive vice president of business operations at the United States Football League and senior vice president of digital partnerships and wagering at FOX Sports.

Prior to that, he was senior vice president of corporate [...]