New York-listed betting and gaming operator Caesars Entertainment has appointed Matt Sunderland as senior vice president of iGaming.

Sunderland will join the company on 1 October, having most recently served as vice president of gaming for rival BetMGM, where he oversaw successful iGaming launches in several new jurisdictions.

"This is an exciting time to be in iGaming and at Caesars Entertainment, and I am so pleased to join the Caesars team,” said Sunderland. "As the industry continues [...]