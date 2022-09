The Irish government has named Anne Marie Caulfield as CEO designate of the country’s soon-to-be established Gambling Regulatory Authority.

Legislation is currently being prepared for publication in the autumn that will provide for the establishment of the new regulator, which is expected to become operational in 2023 to regulate in-person and online gambling, as well as gambling advertising.

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Anne Marie Caulfield, who will bring a wealth of professional experience [...]