Online sports apparel retailer Fanatics has appointed Jason White as chief marketing officer of its online sports betting and iGaming division, Fanatics Betting & Gaming (FBG).

White has over 20 years of experience creating culture-shaping ideas for Fortune 100 companies, and joins Fanatics from Paramount’s MTV Entertainment, where he served as chief marketing officer and oversaw marketing, creative and social initiatives across the company’s portfolio of brands.

Prior to MTV, he was global head of marketing for [...]