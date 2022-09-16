Gaming Corps appoints Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer

Stockholm-listed Gaming Corps has appointed Victoria Bonner as chief marketing officer and confirmed the departure of chief communications officer Erika Mattsson.

Mattson is leaving the Malta-licensed supplier at the end of this month after nearly four years in the role, with Gaming Corps chairman Claes Tellman temporarily taking on responsibility for communications and investor relations until a replacement has been appointed.

New CMO Bonner boasts extensive industry experience, having held marketing roles at leading gaming suppliers including Relax Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

“I would like to wish Erika the best of luck in her new role and at the same time take this opportunity to thank her on behalf of everyone in the leadership at Gaming Corps for these years,” said Gaming Corps CEO Juha Kauppinen. “I also want to welcome Gaming Corps' new chief marketing officer Victoria Bonner who I am confident will to bring the knowledge, network and commitment to the industry, which is necessary for the further expansion and marketing of Gaming Corp's next generation casino slots and other games.”

Commenting on her appointment, Bonner said: “Gaming Corps is at an exciting point in its journey where organic positioning has translated into an impressive commercial pipeline.

“The products and strategy of the company's branded offering are exactly what the industry is asking for right now, and with a new, greater focus on marketing, I am very happy and excited to join a company that is right on the threshold of becoming a prominent name in the industry. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Erika for her work and the incredible foundation she laid.”

Mattsson added: “Warm thanks to everyone I have had the privilege of working with during these almost four years, above all thank you to my friends in the management. I am also very pleased to have recently welcomed Victoria and that the company has reached the point where a wholehearted investment in marketing is possible.

“I have great confidence in Victoria as well as in Gaming Corps facing a bright future and looking forward to closely following the continued journey as a friend and shareholder.”