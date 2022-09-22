This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

White Hat Gaming announces internal promotions

22nd September 2022 9:48 am GMT
Greentube

Malta-based platform provider White Hat Gaming has promoted Ed Bullock to the role of chief operating officer, with Chris Hipkiss assuming the role of chief delivery officer.

Bullock is tasked with driving the efficiency of all operations within the business and replaces Rob Fell, who left the business in March after just over a year in the role.

The company has also promoted Chris Hipkiss to chief delivery officer from his previous position as head of product and delivery.

“We’re certainly taking some bold strategic steps in a bid to continue the aggressive growth we’ve been enjoying in the US and these appointments are very much part of that plan,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan. “I believe that Ed and Chris are exactly the people to afford us the agility and precision in our operational and delivery capabilities to achieve this growth.”

“It’s been a wild ride working with White Hat Gaming, especially since we rolled out in the US,” said Bullock. “There’s a huge amount of potential to build upon now and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the job during this exciting time.”

Hipkiss added: “As the business has grown so quickly in recent times, it’s become clear that effective delivery is going to be key to our continued success. I’m looking forward to strengthening our abilities in that arena further so we can continue to expand at pace.”

White Hat Gaming is currently active in 13 states in North America.

Related Tags
iGaming Malta United States White Hat Gaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

Gambling Commission formally awards UK National Lottery licence to Allwyn

Fanatics expands sports betting and iGaming leadership with new CMO

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

Camelot withdraws UK National Lottery appeal

White Hat Studios goes live in Michigan via Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform

BlueBet awarded its first US license in Iowa

Flutter Entertainment shares soar as first half revenue climbs to £3.39bn

UK National Lottery licence process suspended as Gambling Act white paper said to be delayed

FansUnite signs licensing agreement with Welsh bookmaker Dragon Bet

DCMS commits to publishing UK gambling review within weeks

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

White Hat Studios goes live in the US with BetMGM

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO, NetEnt and more

Pariplay signs distribution deal with White Hat Gaming

Pragmatic Solutions
SportingTech
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming