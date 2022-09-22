White Hat Gaming announces internal promotions

Malta-based platform provider White Hat Gaming has promoted Ed Bullock to the role of chief operating officer, with Chris Hipkiss assuming the role of chief delivery officer.

Bullock is tasked with driving the efficiency of all operations within the business and replaces Rob Fell, who left the business in March after just over a year in the role.

The company has also promoted Chris Hipkiss to chief delivery officer from his previous position as head of product and delivery.

“We’re certainly taking some bold strategic steps in a bid to continue the aggressive growth we’ve been enjoying in the US and these appointments are very much part of that plan,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan. “I believe that Ed and Chris are exactly the people to afford us the agility and precision in our operational and delivery capabilities to achieve this growth.”

“It’s been a wild ride working with White Hat Gaming, especially since we rolled out in the US,” said Bullock. “There’s a huge amount of potential to build upon now and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into the job during this exciting time.”

Hipkiss added: “As the business has grown so quickly in recent times, it’s become clear that effective delivery is going to be key to our continued success. I’m looking forward to strengthening our abilities in that arena further so we can continue to expand at pace.”

White Hat Gaming is currently active in 13 states in North America.