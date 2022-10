Sydney-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology has appointed Lynn Mah as the company’s next chief financial officer (CFO).

Mah currently serves as Ainsworth’s group finance manager after joining the company in 2007, and will take over as CFO from long-serving Mark Ludski on 1 January 2023.

Ludski has served as Ainsworth's CFO and company secretary since 2000 and will continue as company secretary while undertaking additional initiatives to progress growth objectives and governance related activities across the [...]