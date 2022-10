Austrian gaming operator and supplier Novomatic has named Thomas Schmalzer as its new vice president of global sales.

Schmalzer replaces Jakob Rothwangl, who is taking on a new role focused on a “strategically important project” within the group.

“I would like to thank my team at Global Sales and all colleagues at HQ as well as internationally, who have supported me in this endeavour for their excellent team work,” said Rothwangl, who began the strategic realignment of [...]