Three new members have been appointed to the New York Gaming Facility Location Board as the state begins the process to license up to three new commercial casinos in downtown New York.

The New York State Gaming Commission unanimously approved the appointments of Quenia Abreu, Vicki Been and Stuart Rabinowitz, at the Commission’s meeting this week.

The Facility Location Board is responsible for reviewing and evaluating casino applications and ultimately recommending up to three facilities for licensure, [...]