Future Anthem brings in Matt Nichols as Americas GM

London-based AI and game data specialist Future Anthem has appointed Matt Nichols to the newly created position of general manager of the Americas.

Nichols will be responsible for leading Future Anthem’s business and building an on-the-ground team in the Americas and joins from Churchill Downs Incorporated, where he served as senior director of corporate development.

“The Series A financing has unlocked a monumental shift for Future Anthem,” said Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim. “We have wasted no time in delivering on our vision and strategy for the Americas by hiring Matt to lead our growth in this key market.

“This is a huge step in the development of Future Anthem – we have always been keen to establish ourselves locally in the US market and to be able to respond to customer needs quickly. Matt’s experience makes him the perfect appointment for this crucial new role.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nichols said: “I am beyond thrilled to join the Future Anthem team to lead their growth into the Americas’ online gaming markets. Leigh has identified a compelling market gap, and his first-class team is building industry-best AI and data products that add tremendous value to operators and game studios by personalising player experiences across sports betting and casino.

“Future Anthem is already in advanced discussions with a number of prospective new partners in the Americas, and my first week coincides perfectly with G2E where I’ll have the chance to be part of many meaningful conversations.”