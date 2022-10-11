Light & Wonder names Matt Wilson as permanent CEO

New York-listed gaming supplier Light & Wonder has named Matt Wilson as its permanent president and CEO, with Siobhan Lane promoted to replace him as head of the Gaming division.

Wilson has served as interim CEO since August following the departure of Barry Cottle, and has now been given the job on a full time basis and joins the company’s board of directors with immediate effect.

“The board of directors unanimously determined that Matt is the right choice to lead Light & Wonder’s next chapter given his impressive track record, extensive industry experience and his pivotal role in transforming our business,” said Light & Wonder executive chair Jamie Odell. “Matt has demonstrated impressive leadership, strategic vision and a passion for our business.

“He fully embodies the Light & Wonder culture rooted in embracing innovation, a player-first mentality and a deep commitment to performing and winning as a team. The board is confident in Matt’s ability to unlock the full potential of Light & Wonder as we enter this exciting next chapter.”

Wilson said he was honored by the trust that the board has placed in him. "I am excited to work with the best team in the business as we chart our cross-platform future. With a portfolio of unparalleled evergreen franchises, industry leading positions and unmatched platforms, combined with a strengthened balance sheet, we are well-positioned to drive substantial growth and shareholder value,” he added.

Siobhan Lane has been appointed as the new CEO of Gaming to replace Wilson, having served as Light & Wonder’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer of gaming since February 2020.

Prior to joining the company, Lane spent 12 years at Aristocrat Technologies in increasing roles of responsibility, finishing as senior vice president of marketing and gaming operations.

“I am very pleased to announce Siobhan Lane’s appointment as our Gaming CEO,” said Wilson. “Siobhan has played a pivotal role in helping me lead the Gaming business since joining the Company in 2020, and her strong leadership and depth of experience have helped drive our success. Siobhan has been critical to our efforts to reposition the business and is one of the most strategic and capable leaders I have had the pleasure of working alongside.

“I look forward to continuing to collaborate with Siobhan in this new role and am confident that under her leadership, our Gaming business is well-positioned for continued growth.”

Shares in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ:LNW) closed 1.95 per cent lower at $46.19 per share in New York Monday.