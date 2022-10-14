Scientific Games names chief human resources officer

Scientific Games has named Mona Garland as the company’s chief human resources officer.

Garland joins Scientific Games from Sydney-listed logistics business Brambles, assuming responsibility for the company’s global people strategy and employee-focused programs and initiatives.

“Our people are our greatest asset in serving our customers. Mona is a dynamic leader with a passion for coaching and developing talent to evolve organizations,” said Pat McHugh, chief executive of Scientific Games.

“We look forward to the tremendous impact she and our Human Resources team will have on our current employees, as well as expanding and further diversifying our workforce for the continued growth of our global business.”

Scientific Games employs 3,000 people across five continents.