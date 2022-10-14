This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Scientific Games names chief human resources officer

14th October 2022 7:55 am GMT

Scientific Games has named Mona Garland as the company’s chief human resources officer.

Garland joins Scientific Games from Sydney-listed logistics business Brambles, assuming responsibility for the company’s global people strategy and employee-focused programs and initiatives.

“Our people are our greatest asset in serving our customers. Mona is a dynamic leader with a passion for coaching and developing talent to evolve organizations,” said Pat McHugh, chief executive of Scientific Games.

“We look forward to the tremendous impact she and our Human Resources team will have on our current employees, as well as expanding and further diversifying our workforce for the continued growth of our global business.”

Scientific Games employs 3,000 people across five continents.

Related Tags
Lottery Scientific Games United States
Related Videos
Related Articles

Scientific Games launches new iDecide lottery product with FDJ

Interview: IGT president of iGaming Gil Rotem

Scientific Games extends Deal Or No Deal licensing rights

IWG expands Atlantic Lottery deal to include retail scratch and Pull-Tabs

Endeavor begins integration of OpenBet and IMG Arena

Scientific Games named South Dakota Lottery’s instant games partner 

Scientific Games extends Texas Lottery partnership for another decade 

Scientific Games to provide new gaming system in Latvia for Latvijas Loto

Light & Wonder seeks new CEO as Barry Cottle steps down

Colorado Lottery enhances Scientific Games partnership 

Scientific Games wins long-term deal with Ecuador National Lottery

Scientific Games awarded five-year Loto-Québec contract

Gambling.com Group appoints Michael Quartieri to board of directors

ZEAL partners Mindway AI to boost player protection

Scientific Games brings back Steve Beason to lead digital lottery and sports betting

BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution