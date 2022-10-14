Pariplay promotes Sliede to head of account management

iGaming supplier Pariplay has promoted Linda Sliede to head of account management.

Sliede will report to chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante and help deliver Pariplay’s expansion strategy in regulated markets globally.

Sliede has served as an account manager at Pariplay for the past year, with her previous roles including product QA specialist and customer relations manager at Playtech’s live casino subsidiary Euro Live Technologies.

“I’m delighted to have been able to promote Linda as I am a very strong believer in growing and developing people internally,” said Bradamante. “At Pariplay we have a very strong team of Account Managers who are extremely customer-focused. I look forward to Linda’s contributing further to help Pariplay continue to push the boundaries in the industry.”

Commenting on her new role, Sliede said: “I’m incredibly proud to be appointed Head of Account Management here at Pariplay. Our journey so far has been one of real success, and I’m focused on ensuring we maximise our efforts in key regulated markets all over the globe.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 8.13 per cent higher at $16.49 per share in New York Thursday.