This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Pariplay promotes Sliede to head of account management

14th October 2022 8:01 am GMT
Greentube

iGaming supplier Pariplay has promoted Linda Sliede to head of account management.

Sliede will report to chief commercial officer Enrico Bradamante and help deliver Pariplay’s expansion strategy in regulated markets globally.

Sliede has served as an account manager at Pariplay for the past year, with her previous roles including product QA specialist and customer relations manager at Playtech’s live casino subsidiary Euro Live Technologies.

“I’m delighted to have been able to promote Linda as I am a very strong believer in growing and developing people internally,” said Bradamante. “At Pariplay we have a very strong team of Account Managers who are extremely customer-focused. I look forward to Linda’s contributing further to help Pariplay continue to push the boundaries in the industry.”

Commenting on her new role, Sliede said: “I’m incredibly proud to be appointed Head of Account Management here at Pariplay. Our journey so far has been one of real success, and I’m focused on ensuring we maximise our efforts in key regulated markets all over the globe.”

Shares in Pariplay parent NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 8.13 per cent higher at $16.49 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
iGaming NeoGames Pariplay
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Light & Wonder, NeoGames, Yggdrasil and more

Opinion: Reasons for Optimism

Pariplay secures approval to launch iGaming portfolio in Connecticut

NeoGames’ Pariplay agrees game supply deal with ATG in Sweden

Pariplay secures approval to expand into Panama

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, iSoftBet, Play’n GO and more

Galaxsys brings in Gil Soffer to lead sales and business development

Pariplay expands in Latin America with first license in Argentina

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

Pariplay grows in Switzerland with Casinò Lugano

Pariplay secures approval to launch iGaming content in Pennsylvania

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft Gaming and more

Aspire Global boosts NeoGames revenue in second quarter

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Evolution, Play’n GO and more

BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution