Gaming Intelligence
Soft2Bet brings in Ed Clark as head of sportsbook

14th October 2022 7:59 am GMT
Malta-based iGaming supplier and operator Soft2Bet has appointed Ed Clark as head of sportsbook.

Clark previously held the same role at William Hill International, which was bought from Caesars Entertainment by 888 Holdings earlier this year.

He will lead Soft2Bet’s sports strategy and oversee the roll-out of technology-based solutions and sports content in existing and new markets.

“We believe this appointment will further strengthen our Sports department and expand the Group’s reach in numerous emerging markets,” said Soft2Bet CEO Uri Poliavich. “We are excited for Ed Clark to join the Group and are looking forward to a successful collaboration.”

Commenting on his appointment, Clark said: “I am delighted to join Soft2Bet and build on the already impressive growth of the sportsbook vertical. It’s an exciting opportunity to work with some innovative sportsbook brands in a range of different markets.”

