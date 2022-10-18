This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

18th October 2022 7:52 am GMT
Armenia-based iGaming software solutions provider Digitain has named Armine Sirunyan as group chief operating officer.

Sirunyan has been with the supplier in various senior roles for the past eight years, most recently serving as deputy COO.

“Armine has been an exceptional colleague and I’m very pleased to appoint our new group COO from within the Digitain family,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan. “I am sure Armine will continue to help drive our business forward to even greater success.”

Commenting on her new position, Sirunyan said: “I’m delighted to take up this exciting new role and to continue my journey with Digitain. We are a renowned market-leader with a widely acclaimed range of iGaming products and I’m immensely proud to be appointed as their chief operating officer.

“I look forward to helping the Digitain teams consolidate their remarkable achievements to date, and to continue to help them to drive innovation, improve quality and deliver best-in-class customer experience.”

