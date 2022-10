Nasdaq-listed lottery broker Lottery.com has appointed Edward K. Moffly as interim chief financial officer.

Moffly assumes the role from Harry Dhaliwal, who resigned in early October after three months with the company.

Moffly will receive $1,000 for each day he works for Lottery.com.

Dhaliwal’s exit follows the recent resignations of chief legal and operating officer Kathryn Lever, chief revenue officer Matthew Clemenson, chief financial officer Ryan Dickinson, and several members of the board of directors, among others.

