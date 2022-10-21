This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Aristocrat nominates Bill Lance Jnr as new board member

21st October 2022 6:36 am GMT
Aristocrat Leisure

Sydney-listed gaming supplier Aristocrat Leisure is looking to strengthen its Board after nominating prominent Native American Tribal leader Bill Lance Jnr as a non-executive director.

Lance was the longest-serving Secretary of Commerce in the history of the Chickasaw Nation, the Oklahoma-based Tribal nation, where he was responsible for 7,000 employees and more than 60 gaming, hospitality, retail and media commercial operations.

After stepping down as Secretary of Commerce, he was given the honorary title of the Chickasaw Nation’s Secretary of State as part of a planned succession. In this role, Lance continues to represent the Nation on multiple Tribal and other national and state level organisations across the US, such as on the executive committees of the American Gaming Association and Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

“I am delighted to welcome a director of Bill’s calibre to the Board,” said Aristocrat chairman Neil Chatfield. “His decades of experience as a major gaming operator and a Tribal leader of national standing in the US will bring valuable new perspectives to the Board’s deliberations.

“I’m confident that Bill will further strengthen the customer focus of our organisation as a whole. I congratulate Bill on his nomination and look forward to his contribution to Aristocrat.”

Aristocrat shareholders will be asked to elect Lance as a director of the company at its Annual General Meeting in February 2023, subject to the receipt of all relevant regulatory preapprovals.

Shares in Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) closed at AUD$34.91 per share in Sydney earlier Friday.

