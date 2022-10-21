Flutter names new finance chief with Jonathan Hill set for COO role

London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has named Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson as its next finance chief to replace Jonathan Hill, who moves to the newly established role of group chief operating officer.

Edgecliffe-Johnson brings 25 years' experience in finance and international businesses, and currently serves as CFO and group head of strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group. He will join Flutter as CFO and executive director of the group in the first half of 2023.

Hill has been group CFO since May 2019, having previously served as group CFO for Paddy Power Betfair. He will continue in his role until Edgecliffe-Johnson starts, working together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities.

Hill will then leave the board and take up the newly created executive committee role of group COO to maximise the benefits of Flutter's global scale and support the strategic direction of the business.

“I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as group CFO,” said Flutter CEO Peter Jackson. “I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.

“I also wish to acknowledge Jonathan for all he has done for Flutter to date and I am very pleased that the group will continue to benefit from his experience in establishing the new COO function.”

Flutter chair Gary McGann added: “The board welcomes the appointment of a quality executive such as Paul and looks forward to working with him and the team into the future, and I look forward to continuing to work with Jonathan in his new role.”

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.33 per cent higher at 10,755.00 pence per share in London earlier Friday.