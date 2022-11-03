Joe Asher joins USAbility advisory board and takes ownership interest

Sports betting and iGaming services provider USAbility has brought in experienced sports betting executive Joe Asher to join its newly established Advisory Board, with Asher also taking an ownership interest in the company.

Asher previously served as CEO of William Hill US and is currently president of sports betting at IGT. He will join USAbility’s advisory board in a non-executive capacity and as a shareholder.

“USAbility has a solid track record and substantial expertise in many aspects of online gambling and sports betting, from licensing and product certification to delivery and product launches,” said Asher. “I have worked with the USAbility team going back to 2018-19 when they worked with William Hill US on the complex migration program that enabled the launch of the Liberty platform in New Jersey.

“This sort of work is inherently difficult, but it was done successfully thanks in large part to their expertise. I’ve always been careful about the companies with which I work, but after a lengthy process decided to join the USAbility Advisory Board and take an ownership interest in the company. I’m confident we will be able to grow their already successful business.”

USAbility CEO Avi Howard commented: “We’re truly delighted to welcome Joe Asher to the Advisory Board. Joe is an industry hall-of-famer and a successful entrepreneur with unparalleled knowledge, experience and network. Our work together in the past means that Joe benefitted from our services during one of the most complex platform migrations in the post-PASPA era.

“The industry is going through a significant phase of consolidation, where the need for our expertise in technology migration, business integration and digital transformation is at an all-time high. As an industry leader with such a unique prior experience with us and in his current role at IGT, Joe is exactly what we need to continue growing at the pace we have become accustomed to. We look forward to achieving great success together.”