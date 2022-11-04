Wizard Games brings in Simon Jagdhar to head up game production

NeoGames-owned slot developer Wizard Games has appointed Simon Jagdhar as director of game design.

Jagdhar has spent more than a decade in similar roles and previously served as senior games product owner at Evolution-owned NetEnt, before recently heading up the game design team at Pragmatic Play.

Jagdhar will oversee Wizard’s entire game production process and lead efforts to develop, enhance and scale-up the company’s game production cycles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Simon on board,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “With his know-how of the industry, he will play an instrumental part in further expanding our portfolio of titles that slot fans love to play.

“We have high hopes for the future and this appointment further highlights our efforts to become a leading supplier to the global iGaming industry.”

Commenting on his new role, Jagdhar said: “Wizard Games has rapidly gained a reputation as a premium slot studio, and I am delighted to join the company at a very exciting time of expansion.

“I look forward to working with the team to further bolster our position and evolve our product offering with innovative and unique titles.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 2.51 per cent lower at $15.93 per share in New York Thursday.