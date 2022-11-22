Buzz Bingo promotes Dominic Mansour to CEO role

UK retail and online bingo operator Buzz Bingo has named Dominic Mansour as its next chief executive.

Mansour currently serves as the company’s digital chief operating officer and takes over as CEO next month, replacing Chris Matthews, who is stepping down after five years in the role.

“Chris has successfully led the business through a change of ownership, two years of pandemic disruption, and a reorganisation of the company’s property portfolio,” said Buzz Bingo chairman John Kelly OBE. “Under his excellent stewardship, the Buzz brand was born, as was buzzbingo.com, both of which have grown from strength to strength. We want to thank Chris for his leadership and wish him the best of good fortune for the future.”

Mansour has been with Buzz Bingo since the beginning of 2021, and previously held senior leadership positions at Bragg Gaming, PokerStars and IGT (previously GTECH).

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to work alongside Chris since joining Buzz Bingo in January 2021,” he said. “I have learnt a tremendous amount from him as to what it takes to grow and protect this much-loved brand.

“The business is in good shape for the future and I am excited to lead it on its onward journey, alongside the very talented management team and with the support of our hard-working and committed colleagues.”

Commenting on his departure, Matthews said: “This has been a difficult decision - especially when you care about a business as much as I do about Buzz. That said, I do believe that with the company now profitable after the Covid shutdown and Digital growing rapidly, the timing couldn’t be better to hand the baton over to an excellent candidate such as Dominic.”