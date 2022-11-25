Rank’s Steven Esom to step down from board after 6 years

London-listed casino and bingo operator Rank Group has confirmed that Steven Esom will step down at the end of this year as a non-executive director and chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Esom has notified the board of his intention to step down on 31 December, having completed over six years on the board.

Lucinda Charles-Jones will succeed Esom as chair of the Remuneration Committee and has been appointed as the designated non-executive director for workforce engagement with effect from 1 January 2023.

“On behalf of Rank I would like to thank Steven for his valuable contribution as a director on the board and as chair of the Remuneration Committee for the past six years,” said Rank Group chairman Alex Thursby. “Steven's wealth of experience in consumer-focused industries, coupled with his long-standing strategic and shareholder experience, has had a strong influence on the board and helped lay the foundations for Rank's future growth.

“His experience has also been crucial in broadening the scope of our Remuneration policies. Steven will leave the Rank board with our best wishes.

“I am delighted to have Lucinda step up as chair of the Remuneration Committee and as the designated non-executive director for workforce engagement, and the board looks forward to working with Lucinda in her new role.”

Charles-Jones joined Rank’s board as a non-executive director in June.

Shares in Rank Group plc (LSE:RNK) closed 1.21 per cent higher at 92.00 pence per share in London earlier Friday.