Gaming Intelligence
Rush Street Gaming brings in industry veteran to lead HR

29th November 2022 8:59 am GMT
Rush Street

Rush Street Gaming has appointed Dawn Reynolds Pettit as senior vice president of human resources.

Petit has joined Rush Street’s corporate team from Hard Rock Casino, where she served as regional vice president of human resources, having previously held the same role at Caesars Entertainment.

She will be based at Rush Street Gaming’s Chicago headquarters, leading efforts to standardize and scale best practices in workforce development across the company’s growing portfolio of full-service destination casinos in four states.

“Dawn is a proven leader in the gaming industry with a strong track record for developing and managing talent strategies, mentoring, and advocacy,” said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming. “As we prepare to open our fifth Rivers Casino in January 2023, located in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, we’re excited to have Dawn join our growing team.”

Petit said of her new role: “I’ve long admired Rush Street Gaming and its momentum in the casino industry. I look forward to collaborating with the amazing talent on the Rush Street teams and especially working with the HR leaders to take the people side of the business to a whole new level. Together we will further cement Rivers Casino as the employer of choice in all our markets.”

