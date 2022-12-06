This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Napoleon Sports & Casino names new CEO

6th December 2022 7:46 am GMT
Belgian betting and gaming operator Napoleon Sports & Casino has appointed Eamonn O’Loughlin as its new chief executive.

O’Loughlin currently serves as chief operations officer and will succeed Tim De Borle, who has been with the company for ten years, including CEO for the past year.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Napoleon through it’s next stage of growth,” said O’Loughlin. “I want to sincerely thank Tim for everything he has done for our team. And am happy that he will stay on board as an advisor for some time. After that period, I’m sure a new exciting challenge is waiting for him.

“In my career I’ve spent time helping B2C business and brands grow, in both gaming & travel. Today’s consumer is increasingly discerning and has high expectations. We will succeed by focusing intently on understanding and meeting the needs of our customers, with as little friction as possible.

“My ambition is to grow Napoleon into becoming the most trusted and most entertaining gaming brand across all of Belgium, while ensuring we continue to lead the industry with responsible gaming and player protection.”

Napoleon currently operates online in Belgium, and also owns the Grand Casino in Knokke, and 25 gaming and betting arcades in Flanders and Wallonia.

European betting operator Superbet acquired a majority stake in Napoleon in 2021.

