FansUnite founder Darius Eghdami steps down

Vancouver-based betting operator FansUnite Entertainment has confirmed the departure of founder and president Darius Eghdami.

Eghdami has been with the company for more than ten years, including CEO for eight years, but resigned this week to attend to personal matters unrelated to his tenure at FansUnite.

Since founding FansUnite, Eghdami has played an instrumental role in laying the groundwork during the early stages of the company, including its IPO in Toronto in 2020.

“We would like to thank Mr. Eghdami for his contributions to FansUnite which has enabled us to reach new heights and solidify our footprint in the global gaming industry," said FansUnite CEO Scott Burton. “We support his decision and are looking forward to continuing to work with him as an advisor to the company.

Commenting on his departure, Eghdami said: “While this was a difficult decision, I leave knowing FansUnite is in great hands. Our international stable of brands continues to grow and our management team has a clear vision for the future. This is an amazingly talented group of people, and I am confident in FansUnite's continued success on an international scale.”

Along with providing B2B solutions, FansUnite operates brands such as McBookie and Brazil-facing VamosGG. FansUnite also owns AmAff, which operates affiliate brands including Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

Shares in FansUnite Entertainment Inc (TOR:FANS) closed 6.67 per cent lower at CAD$0.07 per share in Toronto Tuesday.