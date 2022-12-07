This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Acroud begins search for new CFO

7th December 2022 7:29 am GMT
Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Acroud is on the lookout for a new finance chief following the resignation of Roderick Attard.

Attard had been in the role for the past two and a half years, but is stepping down to pursue another career opportunity.

“On behalf of everyone at Acroud, I thank Roderick for his work during his tenure as CFO,” said Acroud CEO Robert Andersson. “He leaves behind a strong finance team that is well-positioned to continue supporting the company moving forward.

“Roderick will stay on until early March 2023 to ensure a smooth transition. We wish Roderick success in his future endeavors.”

Acroud expects to announce the appointment of a new CFO in the near future.

In its most recent quarterly results, Acroud posted revenue growth of 4 per cent to €6.7m during the third quarter of 2022, with EBITDA climbing 19 per cent to €1.5m.

Shares in Acroud AB (STO:ACROUD) were trading at SEK1.9450 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.

