New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group (EEG) has confirmed the departure of long-serving chairman and CEO Grant Johnson, with Jan Jones Blackhurst named as the company’s new chair.

Johnson steps down after nearly nine years in charge, with EEG identifying several candidates to be its next CEO, who are currently going through an evaluation process.

The company has identified a preferred candidate to serve as interim CEO, and we will make a formal announcement in the coming days [...]