Canadian Gaming Association expands board of directors

The Canadian Gaming Association has elected five new members to the board of directors, expanding its leadership to 18 members.

The five new directors were elected at the Canadian Gaming Association’s (CGA) annual general meeting on December 7 and replace outgoing members David Flinn, Bob Parente, and George Sweny, whose term limits have expired.

Bruce Caughill, former Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario chief legal officer and current managing director of Rush Street Interactive in Canada joins the CGA board alongside Playtech head of regulatory affairs Charmaine Hogan, NS Sports general manager Mark Harper, and FanDuel Canada general manager Dale Hooper.

Also elected to the board are Niaz Nejad, senior vice president and head of marketing for U.S. and Canada at Aristocrat Gaming, and Scott Vanderwel, chief executive of PointsBet Canada.

“Given this unprecedented time of growth in the Canadian gaming industry, the CGA Board of Directors has been amplified by five new members,” said Ilkim Hincer, chair of the CGA Board and chief legal officer at Hard Rock International. “Increased representation is important to ensure that the work of the board reflects the diverse needs of Canadian gaming. I look forward to continued collaboration with the board as we work together to shape a progressive environment that enables this industry to succeed.”

Paul Burns, president and CEO of the CGA, added: “We welcome Charmaine, Bruce, Niaz, Mark, Dale, and Scott to the CGA board and believe their experience will help the Association launch its new strategic plan to guide our growth and development over the next several years. Their subject matter expertise and professional skill set make them ideally suited to lead the CGA at this exceptional time, as we are evolving our way of working to meet the needs and be of service to our members, while driving our mission forward.”

