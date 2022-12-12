BtoBet poaches new VP of sales from IMG Arena

NeoGames-owned sports betting technology provider Btobet has appointed Freddie Bowring as vice president of sales.

Strengthening its senior team, Bowring will be responsible for driving BtoBet’s core sales and building strategic partnerships with prospective customers.

He joins BtoBet after nearly six years’ service at IMG Arena, most recently serving as sales director for EMEA and APAC.

“I am thrilled to have Freddie on board,” said BtoBet managing director Dima Reiderman. “His experience, knowledge of the sports betting landscape and deep understanding of its challenges and opportunities will help us increase our presence on a global level. We are fully confident that he will be able to help the largest global brands capitalize on our technology.

“Freddie’s appointment also indicates that BtoBet intends to continue boosting its leadership team by hiring the best talent available across the betting vertical.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bowring said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and excited to join such a strong team. BtoBet’s sportsbook platform is renowned for its flexibility and cutting-edge technology which make it one of the market’s leading solutions.

“I am eager to build on the solid foundation that has been developed over the last years, and to support the company’s strategy to maintain its leadership role in its core markets whilst expanding into new market opportunities. I look forward to the new challenges and milestones to reach together.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 6.33 per cent lower at $13.18 per share in New York Friday.