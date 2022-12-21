Better Collective appoints new SVP of growth

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has appointed Petra Zackrisson as senior vice president of growth.

Zackrisson will begin her new role on 9 January, with the talk of further scaling the business and accelerating its presence in emerging markets.

She recently served as chief strategy and business development officer at Kaizen Gaming, and prior to that held various executive positions at Betsson Group.

During the past five months, she has been supporting and advising Better Collective as an external consultant.

“I am pleased to welcome Petra to our management team where her focus will be on how to further scale our business,” said Better Collective co-founder and chief operating officer Christian Kirk Rasmussen. “Roughly six months ago, we signed Petra as a full-time external consultant for Better Collective, so she already has a deep understanding of our operations and objectives.

“There is no doubt that Petra’s expertise on how to drive growth and implement organizational change will become valuable to Better Collective.”

Commenting on her appointment, Zackrisson said: “I am excited about this new opportunity and I look forward to joining the team at this stage of the group’s amazing growth journey. Scaling globally while supporting Better Collective in transforming its business to secure long-term sustainable performance are the type of challenges I excel at and am passionate about.

“As a senior leader I find it important to bring in the diversity angle in my work. I look forward to continue to raise awareness and make incremental changes so that Better Collective can become an even more diverse, profitable and sustainable business.”

Shares in Better Collective A/S (STO:BETCO) were trading 0.95 per cent higher at SEK138.00 per share in Stockholm earlier Wednesday.