Churchill Downs expands board with experienced HR executive

New York-listed racing and gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) has expanded its board of directors with the addition of Andréa Carter.

Carter brings over 20 years’ professional experience in the field of human resources across multiple industries and major organizations, and currently serves as senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Atlanta-based payments provider Global Payments.

Prior to joining Global Payments in 2017, Carter was chief HR officer for Habitat for Humanity and has held various executive HR roles at Ralph Lauren, Newell Rubbermaid and The Home Depot.

“It is a distinct honor to welcome Andréa Carter as the newest member to the Board,” said CDI chairman Alex Rankin. “She brings with her a wealth of experience building world-class talent functions within successful companies and will undoubtedly make a meaningful and long-lasting impact on CDI as we continue to evolve.”

Commenting on her appointment, Carter said: “I have devoted my life professionally to helping others realize their greatness.

“I look forward to applying my experience and my passion toward the continued success of an iconic brand like the Kentucky Derby and the ongoing growth of this great company.”

Her appointment increases the CDI board of directors to nine members.

Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) closed at $209.24 per share in New York Wednesday.