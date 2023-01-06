This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Videoslots names Matthew Muscat as new CFO

6th January 2023 9:54 am GMT
Videoslots
Evolution

Malta-based iGaming operator Videoslots has promoted Matthew Muscat to the role of chief finance officer.

Muscat has worked at Videoslots for almost four years, joining as head of finance before moving up to finance director. He has also previously served as senior finance manager at Bethard Group.

“Matthew has been a huge asset to the finance team at Videoslots and his dedication made him a stand-out candidate for the role of CFO,” said Ulle Skottling, deputy chief executive at Videoslots. “With him at the helm we have someone who has the company’s best interests at heart. We look forward to watching this area of the business develop and grow in the coming months.”

“Having been at the company for almost four years, I am indebted to the trust shown in me to become Videoslots’ new CFO. I am delighted for this opportunity to keep driving the company as a financial success,” said Muscat. “The finance team here is a hugely important part of how the company operates and my job will be to ensure that we make things as smooth as possible for all our partners and customers.”

Muscat replaces David Cutajar, who has served as CFO of Videoslots.com since December 2018.

