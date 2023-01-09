Swintt brings in Lars Kollind as head of business development

Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has appointed experienced iGaming executive Lars Kollind as head of business development.

Having previously worked for the likes of iSoftBet, Playson and Aspire Global, Kollind will oversee the development and implementation of the supplier’s long-term business plans as it looks to enter new markets this year, including Romania, Greece and Ontario.

“Lars joins Swintt with a wealth of experience across the iGaming industry and we firmly believe that he has all the necessary skills and expertise to thrive in his role as our new head of business development,” said Swintt CEO David Mann.

“As a software provider that has already enjoyed phenomenal growth over the past few years, we’re confident Lars can help take our brand to the next level as we look to form new global partnerships and implement a successful and sustainable long-term business plan going into 2023 and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Kollind said: “Despite having only been active for a relatively short space of time, Swintt has established itself as a premier provider of casino content and I now strongly believe that the company is ready to take on some of the industry’s biggest names.

“Being given the opportunity to help Swintt achieve its goals is a dream come true and I couldn’t be happier to join such a fantastic team. Hopefully my experience can help secure new commercial opportunities as we look to establish the brand as a household name in regulated markets worldwide.”