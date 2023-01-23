BCLC brings in Mark Goldberg to lead technology strategy

Canada’s British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has appointed Mark Goldberg as chief information officer and vice president of business technology.

Goldberg begins his new role today (Jan. 23) leading technology strategies that support BCLC’s lottery, casino, sports betting and corporate operations.

He brings more than 20 years of experience in information technology and transformation leadership to the role, having most recently served four years as vice president of information technology and global real estate and facilities at Vancouver-based social media management platform Hootsuite.

“We are so pleased to welcome Mark to BCLC, where his demonstrated success in leveraging information technology to grow and scale business objectives for global companies will strengthen our work to deliver truly exceptional player experiences,” said BCLC president and CEO Pat Davis.

“This is a key role, as technology truly underpins every facet of our business - from the systems that enable the purchase and validation of lottery tickets, to the complex network of slot machines at our casinos and community gaming centres and the infrastructure that supports the province’s only, legal regulated gambling website - PlayNow.com.”

Based in BCLC’s Vancouver office, Goldberg will travel to the company’s Kamloops head office regularly, where more than one-third of BCLC employees work in the business technology division.