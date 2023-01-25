OpenBet eyes US expansion with new commercial VP

Endeavor-owned sports betting platform provider OpenBet has brought in Debra Krupinski as vice president of commercial for the United States.

Krupinski joins OpenBet from Chicago-based consulting firm West Monroe Partners, where she led the corporate transformation practice, and prior to that enjoyed a successful career with Scientific Games as vice president of commercial operations and analytics.

In her new role, Krupinski will play a key role in driving OpenBet’s commercial opportunities across the US, expanding its existing strong position in the market serving the likes of Betfred, BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel.

“I am delighted to be joining OpenBet as VP commercial for the US in what I expect to be an exciting challenge,” said Krupinski. “It’s a real privilege to work alongside such a talented team and be part of a company which holds such high standards and is the global partner of choice for many of the biggest brands in the industry.

“OpenBet continues to deliver world-class content, advanced technology and tailored services to its partners across the globe, and in my new position, I intend to utilize the incredible product offering available to carry on growing the commercial success seen across multiple US markets.”

OpenBet chief commercial officer Cathryn Lai said: “It’s a real pleasure to welcome Debra to the OpenBet family.

“As the new year gets underway, we are confident we will see an increase in commercial activity in the US with our reputation for delivering an unrivalled betting experience via our technology, content and services in high demand, and Debra is perfectly positioned to drive growth and success in this area.”