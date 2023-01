New York-listed gaming supplier PlayAGS has named lead independent director Adam Chibib as the company’s new chairman.

Chibib succeeds David Sambur, who recently stepped down from the board after serving as chairman for the past five years and as a board member since 2013.

Chibib has served as a member of the AGS board since January 2018 and currently serves as chief financial officer at Texas-based consumer financial company Self Financial.

His previous roles include general partner at [...]