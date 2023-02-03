Sportradar names Severine Riviere as chief people officer

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has strengthened its global leadership team with the appointment of Severine Riviere as chief people officer.

Riviere brings two decades of experience in global human resource management and business transformation to the role, and will be responsible for all aspects of Sportradar's human resources strategy.

She joins Sportradar from food and beverage manufacturing company Fyffes International, where she served as chief human resources officer and launched strategic plans to improve operational efficiency and transform culture.

“Severine’s passion for people and excellence in the People Services practice will be a tremendous asset to Sportradar,” said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl. “I am confident her leadership and expertise will have an enormous impact on our culture as we continue to transform and reimagine the way the world experiences sport.”

Commenting on her appointment, Riviere said: “I’ve been truly impressed with the emphasis Sportradar’s executive team places on building an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture.

“I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams and utilizing my deep experience in crafting impactful strategies to attract, engage and retain the best talent, in the interest of ensuring our continued momentum.”

Meanwhile, Sportradar has announced the launch of Insight Tech Services, a suite of standalone AI-driven solutions for in-house use by sportsbook operators to optimise the performance of their trading, risk management and marketing functions.

Insight Tech Services complements Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS), and allows operators to achieve a deeper understanding of their business and their customers, along with the tools they need to drive operational efficiencies.

“In the hyper-competitive betting market, sportsbook operators are under pressure to improve performance and engage more deeply with their customers,” said Sportradar managing director of Managed Betting Services Paolo Personeni.

“By combining Sportradar's market leading artificial intelligence and impressive depth of betting industry data, Insight Tech Services provides operators with the tools they need to manage an efficient sportsbook in-house and directly engage with bettors, delivering a service that's tailored to the interests and preferences of individual customers.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed 3.67 per cent higher at $13.27 per share in New York Thursday, but fell by 2.03 per cent to $13.00 in after hours trading.