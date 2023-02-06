Wizard Games bolsters senior leadership team

NeoGames-owned development studio Wizard Games has appointed Yoganand Aiyadurai as director of game technology.

Aiyadurai boasts a wealth of experience across software engineering roles in a career spanning more than 28 years, including 21 years with Derivco, part of the Microgaming Group (now Games Global).

In his new role at Wizard Games, Aiyadurai will oversee research and development and IT infrastructure to enable production demand.

“We are delighted to welcome Yoganand to the growing team here at Wizard Games,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado. “We’re continuing to go from strength to strength, and someone of his calibre will allow us to scale new heights.

“We’re always striving to hire the best talent to join our team, and this reaffirms our commitment to excellence, which can be found at every layer of our business.”

Commenting on his appointment, Aiyadurai said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Wizard Games as it continues to make huge leaps in the industry. With a fantastic roadmap of content, and countless new partnerships on the horizon, it is an exciting time to be joining the team, and I look forward to helping us take the next step.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 1.26 per cent lower at $14.16 per share in New York Friday.