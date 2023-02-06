Digitain names Simon Westbury as CEO of Sport Generate

Armenia-headquartered iGaming software solutions provider Digitain has appointed Simon Westbury as CEO of its newly established Sport Generate business.

Sport Generate is the latest addition to the Digitain Group of Companies, and is focused on delivering Live Sports, Esports, Virtuals and Oddsfeed products.

In his new role, Westbury will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of Sport Generate, having previously served as chief business officer for Digitain since June 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Simon Westbury on his new position and we know that he will bring Sport Generate to new heights with his leadership and expertise,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan/

Commenting on his new role, Westbury said: “I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead Sport Generate at such an exciting time in the industry. Sport Generate’s table football, table tennis, esports, virtual sports have a reputation for excellence and innovation, and I am looking forward to working with the talented teams to continue that legacy and make a real impact in the industry.

“I also thank for Mr. Vardanyan for the trust and faith he has put in me in appointing me to this role.”