This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Digitain names Simon Westbury as CEO of Sport Generate

6th February 2023 8:51 am GMT

Armenia-headquartered iGaming software solutions provider Digitain has appointed Simon Westbury as CEO of its newly established Sport Generate business.

Sport Generate is the latest addition to the Digitain Group of Companies, and is focused on delivering Live Sports, Esports, Virtuals and Oddsfeed products.

In his new role, Westbury will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of Sport Generate, having previously served as chief business officer for Digitain since June 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Simon Westbury on his new position and we know that he will bring Sport Generate to new heights with his leadership and expertise,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan/

Commenting on his new role, Westbury said: “I am honored to be given the opportunity to lead Sport Generate at such an exciting time in the industry. Sport Generate’s table football, table tennis, esports, virtual sports have a reputation for excellence and innovation, and I am looking forward to working with the talented teams to continue that legacy and make a real impact in the industry.

“I also thank for Mr. Vardanyan for the trust and faith he has put in me in appointing me to this role.”

Related Tags
Armenia Digitain eSports Sport Generate Sports Betting Sports Data Virtual Sports
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Playtech and more

Digitain promotes Armine Sirunyan to Group COO

Moobifun names Jérôme-Olivier Falcon as new CEO

Luís Figo joins Digitain as official brand ambassador

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, Habanero, Digitain and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Skywind, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Skywind, Push Gaming, Leander and more

Digitain expands live casino offering with TVBET integration

Digitain brings in Peter Nolan as Strategic Consultant

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, ReelNRG, Kiron Interactive and more

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Inspired, Relax Gaming and Skywind

GI Games Integrations: Push Gaming, BF Games, Playzido and more

SG
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution