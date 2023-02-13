Robeson Reeves to succeed Lee Fenton as Bally’s new CEO

Bally’s Corporation has appointed Robeson Reeves as its new chief executive to replace Lee Fenton, who steps down at the end of March.

Reeves currently serves as president of interactive and will take over as CEO on 31 March.

He replaces Fenton, who became Bally’s CEO in October 2021 following the acquisition of Gamesys Group, where he had been CEO since 2015. Fenton will also step down from Bally's board of directors.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Lee for his excellent leadership and valuable contributions to Bally's. Lee has led Bally's through the effective integration of Gamesys, leaving us well positioned for future growth,” said Bally's chairman Soo Kim. “During his time, he also established the purpose and values of what is now an integrated Bally's group. We look forward to building on what Lee has helped develop, and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

Commenting on his departure, Fenton said: “I want to thank Soo and the rest of the board for my time at Bally's and for the work through the transition to Robeson's leadership. Bally's is an extraordinary business with extraordinary people, and I want to thank each and every one of them for the support they have shown me and the commitment they continue to bring to the business.

“It is particularly special for me to be able to hand the reigns to Robeson with whom I have worked for over 14 years. Robeson is a unique talent and the time is right for him to lead Bally's.”

Reeves joined Gamesys in September 2005 and held several leadership positions since that time. Prior to his current role with Bally Interactive, Reeves served as chief operating officer of Gamesys since July 2015, and before that as Gamesys' director of gaming operations.

“I am honored to lead Bally's and grateful for the support and confidence shown in me by my fellow board members,” said Reeves. “We are a unique company with a robust core and an extraordinary set of opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to working hard with my Executive Team and all our teams to take those opportunities and maximize our growth.”

Kim added: “I am excited to have Robeson succeed Lee as CEO. Robeson has an extraordinary mind and the drive required to excel as he takes the helm. Robeson has been a member of the board since the Gamesys acquisition and his appointment represents the board's commitment to the development of the very best talent at Bally's.”

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 0.78 per cent lower at $19.12 per share in New York Friday, but gained 4.97 per cent to $20.07 in pre-market trading Monday.