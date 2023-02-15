AGS names Robert Ziems as chief legal officer

New York-listed gaming supplier PlayAGS has appointed Robert Ziems as the company's new chief legal officer to succeed the retiring Victor Gallo.

Ziems will lead the supplier’s legal and compliance affairs and oversee the company's Latin America and Interactive business strategy.

He brings over 24 years of gaming and legal experience to AGS and joins from Aruze Gaming, where he served for over 12 years, most recently as global chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“Rob is a great addition to our leadership team as we diversify AGS' portfolio and advance our business strategy,” said AGS president and CEO David Lopez. “He has deep gaming and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach.”

Ziems succeeds Victor Gallo, who has retired as AGS general counsel after serving since 2010. Gallo will continue to serve as secretary of the company.

“Looking back, it is difficult to overstate the extraordinary impact Vic has had on AGS over the past 12 years,” continued Lopez. “He was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of Cadillac Jack, as well as the company's IPO in 2018, and he has helped shape the strategy, structure, and culture that have made AGS successful as a company today. On behalf of the entire leadership team, we wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) closed 3.64 per cent higher at $6.69 per share in New York Tuesday.