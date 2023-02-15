This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

AGS names Robert Ziems as chief legal officer

15th February 2023 9:38 am GMT
NetEnt

New York-listed gaming supplier PlayAGS has appointed Robert Ziems as the company's new chief legal officer to succeed the retiring Victor Gallo.

Ziems will lead the supplier’s legal and compliance affairs and oversee the company's Latin America and Interactive business strategy.

He brings over 24 years of gaming and legal experience to AGS and joins from Aruze Gaming, where he served for over 12 years, most recently as global chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

“Rob is a great addition to our leadership team as we diversify AGS' portfolio and advance our business strategy,” said AGS president and CEO David Lopez. “He has deep gaming and regulatory experience combined with a forward-thinking and collaborative leadership approach.”

Ziems succeeds Victor Gallo, who has retired as AGS general counsel after serving since 2010. Gallo will continue to serve as secretary of the company.

“Looking back, it is difficult to overstate the extraordinary impact Vic has had on AGS over the past 12 years,” continued Lopez. “He was instrumental in the acquisition and integration of Cadillac Jack, as well as the company's IPO in 2018, and he has helped shape the strategy, structure, and culture that have made AGS successful as a company today. On behalf of the entire leadership team, we wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

Shares in PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) closed 3.64 per cent higher at $6.69 per share in New York Tuesday.

Related Tags
Aruze Gaming Casino iGaming playAGS Slots United States
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

AGS appoints board member Adam Chibib as new chairman

AGS expands Caesars’ deal in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

PlayAGS revenue grows for 7th consecutive quarter

PlayAGS rejects non-binding $370m acquisition bid

Gaming Realms posts maiden profit in 2021

AGS acquires Lucky Lucky side bet to boost tables portfolio

AGS enters Canadian iGaming market with OLG

AGS revenue falls 45% in 2020 despite Online growth

Gaming shares make gains in third quarter

AGS goes online with BetMGM in the US

AGS brings in research analyst as new vice president of investor relations

AGS widens second quarter loss as revenue declines to $16.8m

Gaming shares rebound in second quarter of 2020

AGS rolls out content with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand in New Jersey

AGS launches online slots with Rush Street Interactive in Pennsylvania

Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution