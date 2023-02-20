The Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023 announced

It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the achievements of our friends and colleagues as the annual Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 is revealed.

Since its inception in 2012, the Hot 50 has sought to celebrate those who have achieved great things in our industry, as well as those of whom great things are expected.

When you get to the size of Entain you need a lot of talented people to keep the business moving forward, which is probably why four of them feature in this year’s Hot 50, the most of any company.

We also celebrate the people behind fast-growing businesses such as USAbility, and sensational start-ups like Octoplay, the latter securing two spots in the Hot 50, making them one of six companies with a double win and the first to take home the Person of the Year honour for chief executive Carl Ejlertsson.

Carl announced that he was founding Octoplay in October 2022 and by mid-December he had already bagged a host of operator deals off the back of just three games. Huge things are expected of him this year, and of all our honourees.

Thank you to everyone who submitted nominations. They show us just how many truly talented individuals there are in this industry. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.