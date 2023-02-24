This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Superbet brings in Hans-Holger Albrecht as new chairman

24th February 2023 9:36 am GMT

Eastern European betting and gaming operator Superbet Group has named former Deezer CEO Hans-Holger Albrecht as its new chairman.

Albrecht will replace Superbet founder Sacha Dragic as chairman at the end of this month, with Dragic remaining a board member.

“I am very pleased to welcome Hans-Holger as chairman,” said Dragic. “His appointment follows an extensive and thorough search process, through which we are convinced that we identified Hans-Holger as the standout candidate.

“His in-depth financial knowledge and governance expertise will be of great benefit to the group and our ambitions to become a publicly listed company.”

Commenting on his appointment, Albrecht said: “Superbet presents an exciting opportunity in terms of its growth trajectory and continued expansion plans.

“I have been impressed by the ambitions of the company, the responsible approach to its customers and the high level of innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the team.”

