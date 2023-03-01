Codere Online names Aviv Sher as new CEO

Codere Online has appointed Aviv Sher as chief executive officer to replace Moshe Edree, who will remain with the company as executive vice chairman.

Edree has stepped down as CEO after nearly five years in the role, but will continue to be involved in the company as executive vice chairman.

He is replaced by Aviv Sher, who has served as Codere Online’s chief operating officer since December 2021. Prior to that he was director of digital operations for Codere Group, and previously served as COO of NeoGames and CEO of Prime Gaming.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished together in our first year as a public company, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served as CEO during such a critical phase of expansion and growth,” said Edree. “Aviv and I have been working together for over a decade and he has played a critical role in our success.

“I have full confidence in his leadership and his ability to build on our achievements, and take the company to even greater heights.”

Codere Online chairman Patrick Ramsey added: “We are grateful to Moshe for his valuable contribution over these years. We look forward to continue working with him in his new role while we welcome Aviv and wish him the best leading the company into the future.”

The executive changes follow the release of the company’s Q4 and full year results.

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ:CDRO) closed unchanged at $3.21 per share in New York Tuesday.