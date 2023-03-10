Gaming Corps promotes Danielle Calafato to chief commercial officer

Swedish casino games developer Gaming Corps has promoted Danielle Calafato to the role of chief commercial officer (CCO).

Calafato joined the supplier from Microgaming in November 2021 as head of commercial, and will now be tasked with accelerating Gaming Corps’ expansion plans as CCO.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be part of the Gaming Corps team, and I am honoured to be appointed as the chief commercial officer,” said Calafato. “The company has achieved impressive feats in a relatively brief timeframe, and I am excited to be given the chance to build upon this success.

“We have big plans in the pipeline, and I am confident that with the talent and expertise of our team, we will achieve even greater heights.”

The appointment comes as Gaming Corps looks to establish a new commercial hub in Malta.

Following Calafato’s promotion, Mats Lundin has moved to the role of director of sales.

“I couldn’t be prouder and happier with what my team and I have been able to achieve in the three years I have worked for Gaming Corps so far,” said Lundin. “As we continue to expand, we will look to strengthen the company with feet on the ground in the markets that are allowing us to meet our ambitious goals at the optimal rate. We’ve seen a great deal of change and as what is still a young company, we’re very accomplished at adapting with great success.

“My responsibilities will now center more towards “new business” where I feel at this stage I can add the greatest value. As with everyone within the Gaming Corps family, both Danielle and I will still be working very closely and aiding the company in our new roles with new excitement and 100 per cent focus.”

Shares in Gaming Corps AB (STO:GCOR) were trading 4.73 per cent lower at SEK2.32 per share in Stockholm Friday morning.