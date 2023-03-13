Ontario gambling regulator Tom Mungham to retire

Canada’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has begun the search for a new Registrar and CEO to replace Tom Mungham.

Mungham will step down later this year after more than 33 years of public service, including 17 years at the AGCO, most recently overseeing the development and regulatory oversight of Ontario’s new iGaming market.

Mungham joined the AGCO in 2006 as director of licensing and registration and then served as chief operating officer until 2020, when the board appointed him Registrar and CEO.

Throughout his tenure with the regulator, he has been involved in a number of important initiatives, including the modernization and expansion of land-based casinos, the regulation of OLG lotteries, the introduction of beer, wine and cider sales in grocery stores, the expansion of the charitable gaming sectors, the Ontario Racing Commission’s merger with the AGCO, and the introduction of Ontario’s private cannabis retail framework.

Before joining the AGCO, he worked in the Ministries of Correctional Services and Solicitor General, before moving to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“On behalf of the Board and staff, I want to thank Tom for his tremendous contributions throughout his 17-year career at the AGCO, and most importantly, for his exceptional leadership as our Registrar and CEO,” said AGCO chair Lalit Aggarwal.

“We extend him our deepest appreciation for his guidance in fulfilling AGCO’s mandate with unwavering commitment to the values of integrity, respect, accountability, and public interest. We wish him the very best for this next, well-earned chapter.”

Mungham will continue in his role while the board conducts its search for the agency’s next Registrar and CEO. He will remain to support a smooth transition until that individual begins.