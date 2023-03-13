This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO

Ontario gambling regulator Tom Mungham to retire

13th March 2023 10:56 am GMT
Toronto, Ontario
playtech

Canada’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has begun the search for a new Registrar and CEO to replace Tom Mungham.

Mungham will step down later this year after more than 33 years of public service, including 17 years at the AGCO, most recently overseeing the development and regulatory oversight of Ontario’s new iGaming market.

Mungham joined the AGCO in 2006 as director of licensing and registration and then served as chief operating officer until 2020, when the board appointed him Registrar and CEO.

Throughout his tenure with the regulator, he has been involved in a number of important initiatives, including the modernization and expansion of land-based casinos, the regulation of OLG lotteries, the introduction of beer, wine and cider sales in grocery stores, the expansion of the charitable gaming sectors, the Ontario Racing Commission’s merger with the AGCO, and the introduction of Ontario’s private cannabis retail framework.

Before joining the AGCO, he worked in the Ministries of Correctional Services and Solicitor General, before moving to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“On behalf of the Board and staff, I want to thank Tom for his tremendous contributions throughout his 17-year career at the AGCO, and most importantly, for his exceptional leadership as our Registrar and CEO,” said AGCO chair Lalit Aggarwal.

“We extend him our deepest appreciation for his guidance in fulfilling AGCO’s mandate with unwavering commitment to the values of integrity, respect, accountability, and public interest. We wish him the very best for this next, well-earned chapter.”

Mungham will continue in his role while the board conducts its search for the agency’s next Registrar and CEO. He will remain to support a smooth transition until that individual begins.

Related Tags
AGCO Canada Casino iGaming Lottery Ontario Sports Betting
Related Articles

Philippines gambling revenue jumps 90% in 2022

Betsson goes live with Betsafe brand in Ontario

FSB takes long-term partner Fitzdares online in Ontario

Ontario gambling regulator reinstates betting on UFC events

BtoBet expands North America footprint with Ontario sportsbook approval

Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

BetConstruct enters the Philippines with new sportsbook launch

Ontario sportsbooks to cease offering bets on UFC over integrity concerns

Kahnawà:ke initiates legal challenge against Ontario iGaming market

Playtech powers Mansion iGaming launch in Ontario

IWG goes live with eInstant games with Canada’s OLG

Ontario unveils amended iGaming regulations

Kings Entertainment closes in on Bet99 acquisition after Ontario iGaming approval

Unibet fined for alleged marketing infractions in Ontario

EveryMatrix secures license approval in Ontario

Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Greentube
Astropay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Play'n GO