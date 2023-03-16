This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay poaches new VP of operations from Mansion

16th March 2023 9:53 am GMT
NeoGames-owned casino aggregator Pariplay has expanded its senior team with the appointment of Alexandar Petrovich as vice president of operations.

Petrovich joins from Mansion Group, where he has served since September 2014, most recently as managing director and director of operations.

His previous industry experience includes roles with the likes of William Hill and Playtech.

Petrovich will be tasked with planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing operations at the business, as well as ensuring the delivery of key products and upgrades to the Fusion and Ignite platforms.

“We’re incredibly proud of the strides we have made as a business, and that is due to the calibre of our people,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey. “Alexandar brings with him a wealth of experience in the industry, and we’re confident he’ll be a magnificent addition to our team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Petrovich said: “Pariplay is an organization that is on an incredible path, and I’m enthusiastic and thrilled to join as it embarks on a new phase. I’m looking forward to contributing to the company expansion and propelling the business forward with my expertise towards reaching new heights.”

