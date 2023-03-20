Casumo names Francesco Postiglione as new CEO

Online casino operator Casumo has appointed Francesco Postiglione as its new chief executive.

He joins Casumo after more than two years at CEO of Fortuna Entertainment-owned Croatian operator Hattrick PSK, and as a member of the Fortuna executive committee.

Prior to that, Postiglione spent a number of years with iGaming operators including Napoleon Sports & Casino, Neomobile Gaming, and his own gaming start up, Giocacomodo.

He takes over from Casumo co-founder Oscar Simonsson, who has served as interm CEO since mid-2022 after replacing Shelly Suter-Hadad.

“Francesco is the ideal candidate to take the helm at Casumo and we are confident that he will bring his wealth of experience and passion for innovation to the role,” said Simonsson. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Casumo Group and are confident that his expertise and leadership will take our company to new heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Postiglione said: “I am thrilled to join Casumo, a company that I have long admired for its innovative and customer-centric approach to online gaming. I look forward to leading the team as we continue to grow and deliver the best possible gaming experience to our customers.”

Casumo Group currently operates brands Casumo, Dunder and Kazoom, and holds licenses in Malta, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Gibraltar, Sweden, Spain and Ontario.