Gaming Intelligence
BGaming brings in Ulf Norder as new chief commercial officer

21st March 2023 9:57 am GMT
Malta-based iGaming content provider BGaming has appointed Ulf Norder as its new chief commercial officer.

Norder joins the supplier from QTech Games and assumes responsibility for the company's commercial strategies and continuing growth.

Prior to Qtech, Norder held senior positions with the likes of Evolution, Tain, NYX and SG Digital.

“We are delighted to welcome a highly experienced CCO like Ulf to the BGaming team,” said BGaming CEO Marina Ostrovtsova. “We will benefit from his expertise as we continue growing our business and expanding our reach globally.

“Asia will be a big focus, utilising Ulf’s experience there, but so too will regulated markets like Greece, Bulgaria, Georgia, Slovakia, and Spain.”

Commenting on his appointment, Norder said: “I am excited to apply my knowledge and experience to BGaming. Our priority will be to establish trust and foster strong relationships with the company's partners.

“Our goal is to introduce the necessary tools to increase consumer interest, strengthen player retention for businesses, and continue to shape the future of the gambling industry.”

