Gaming Intelligence
Intralot announces board changes as deputy CEO steps down

22nd March 2023 8:39 am GMT
Intralot

Athens-listed lottery supplier Intralot has announced the departure of deputy CEO Fotis Konstantellos and the appointment of a “new” group chief technology officer.

The company said Tuesday (March 21) that Konstantellos has resigned from his position as deputy CEO and member of the board directors. No reason was given for his departure.

He will be replaced on the board by Konstantinos Farris, who has been named group chief technology officer with immediate effect, a role he was appointed to in 2014.

He joined Intralot in 1997 as technical director.

Shares in Intralot SA (ATH:INLOT) closed 2.36 per cent higher at €0.65 per share in Athens Tuesday.

